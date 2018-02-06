This Is What We’re Lacking – Chelsea Legend Assesses Slump

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea striker Tommy Langley believes there is a serious of lack of characters in the current Blues squad who are prepared for a scrap if needed to win games.



Chelsea suffered a second consecutive loss on Monday night when they humiliatingly went down 4-1 to Watford and are now just a point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth place.











They have shipped seven goals in their last two league games and Antonio Conte questioned the attitude of his players following their defeat at Vicarage Road.



Langley has pointed out that there is a serious lack of characters in the Chelsea squad and some of the players are just not ready to get into a battle to win games for the club.





He compared the Chelsea side to the Arsenal team from several years ago, who struggled when the opposition made it hard for them to play their game.

The former Blue wants to see more character from the players in the coming weeks in order to turn things around soon.



Langley said on Chelsea TV: “What we lack is characters.



“John Terry, Didier Drogba. I don't want to look back because this is the group we've got now, but we lack that, someone who is going to stick their head in the parapet like John Terry would from a cross.



“We've got to get our hands dirty. We've got to get grubby in games.



“We're starting to look like Arsenal did a few years ago, going to Sam Allardyce's Bolton and getting beat four.



“And not just getting beat, but getting bashed up.



“That's not what we're about. We've got more character than that in this football club, but we've not shown it in the last two games we've played.



“We've got to turn that round.”



Chelsea will look to get back to winning ways when they host West Brom at Stamford Bridge next Monday.

