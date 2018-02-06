XRegister
06/02/2018 - 12:51 GMT

This Is Why Paul Heckingbottom Joining Leeds United Is Great – Liverpool Academy Coach

 




Liverpool academy coach Michael Beale has revealed his delight at Paul Heckingbottom becoming the Leeds United head coach.

Leeds triggered the release clause in Heckingbottom’s rolling contract with Barnsley last night and officially announced him as their new head coach on Tuesday morning; he is now taking training.




Negotiations progressed smoothly and the 40-year-old has put pen to paper to an 18-month deal at Elland Road.

Beale is delighted at seeing Heckingbottom becoming the new Leeds boss and believes it will be a huge boost for young coaches across England who are hoping to take the next steps in their career.
 


He feels young managers getting the top jobs in England will also lead to more trust being show in young players at top clubs.  

The Liverpool academy coach took to Twitter and wrote: “Whatever he decides, I’m so pleased for Heckingbottom.

“A former academy coach proving to be both a good developer and manager. It's great to see and so important.

“We need more of the younger generation getting jobs and then trusting our young players to play.

“One follows the other!!”

Heckingbottom has brought several of his backroom staff at Barnsley with him to Leeds and his first game as Whites boss will come against Sheffield United.
 