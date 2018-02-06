VIDEO: Paul Heckingbottom Leads Leeds United Players Into Training Session

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom has led the Leeds United players out for their first training session with him as their head coach.



The 40-year-old left Barnsley to take the head coach's job at Elland Road after being approached by the Whites following the sacking of Thomas Christiansen.











He signed an 18-month deal at Elland Road on Tuesday morning and headed to Leeds' Thorp Arch training base to address the first team squad in a team meeting.



Then with the snow falling, he led the Leeds players onto the training pitch for their first taste of life under his management.



🎥 | Paul leads out the team for today’s training session… pic.twitter.com/wgy88B7UVP — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 6, 2018



Heckingbottom will be looking to get a close look at the squad he has been left by Christiansen.

Leeds set Christiansen the target of a top six finish in the Championship as the minimum expectation this season, but it remains to be seen what the Whites expect of Heckingbottom.



The Leeds hierarchy have maintained the squad assembled by director of football Victor Orta is good enough to finish in the top six.



Now Heckingbottom will get a close look at the players as he bids to decide what is his preferred starting eleven ahead of a clash with Sheffield United .

