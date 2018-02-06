XRegister
06 October 2016

06/02/2018 - 11:52 GMT

Yes, Difficult Times At Arsenal – Former Gunner On Tough Relationship With Arsene Wenger

 




Former Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy has conceded that he did not have the best of times working under Arsene Wenger.

The defender’s three-and-a-half-season stay at Arsenal was blighted by injuries and lack of form, and at the end of his tenue he became a peripheral figure in the north London club’s squad.




Debuchy had been looking to leave Arsenal for several transfer windows before he eventually succeeded when he joined Saint-Etienne last month on deadline day, after the Gunners terminated his contract.

The defender admits his time at Arsenal was not one of the easier moments of his career and he is still perplexed by Wenger’s refusal to let him join Manchester United a couple of years ago.
 


The Frenchman also conceded that some of the things he heard from the Arsenal manager were also not very pleasing, but insisted that he has moved on in life.  

The defender told French radio station RMC: “There were difficult times at Arsenal and at times it was inevitably about the coach.

“I had an opportunity to join Manchester United on loan, but he refused me the move as he didn’t want to reinforce a direct competitor at that time.

“There were speeches that didn’t necessarily please me, but that’s in the past and its football.”

Debuchy made just 30 appearances for the club during his stint at the Emirates.
 