06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/02/2018 - 16:07 GMT

Yes, Would Appear We’re In A Mess – Former Chelsea Star

 




Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has indicated his fears of the Blues missing out on a top four Premier League position this season.

A 4-1 defeat to Watford on Monday night meant Chelsea are now just a point above Tottenham Hotspur in fifth place and are hanging on to a top four position at a time when their form is slumping.




Back-to-back defeats in the league and the constant doubts over Antonio Conte’s future at the club have created an uneasy atmosphere around Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

There are worries that Chelsea could struggle to remain in the top four if results and performances do not improve in the coming weeks and Cundy conceded that the Blues are just about hanging on to fourth place at the moment.
 


Responding to queries on Twitter, the former Blue wrote: “Yep it would appear so [Chelsea are in a mess] but [we are] still 4th.  

“For now anyway.”

Conte questioned the attitude and the desire of his players on Monday night following the defeat at Watford and insisted that he is not worried about losing his job.
 