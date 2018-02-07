Ademola Lookman Won’t Be Drawn On Future Liverpool Or Manchester City Move

Everton talent Ademola Lookman, who is on loan in the Bundesliga at RB Leipzig, has refused to be drawn on whether he is dreaming of a future move to a club such as Liverpool or Manchester City.
The 20-year-old was shipped out by the Toffees on a loan deal to RB Leipzig, where they will be hoping he can play week in, week out and shine in the Bundesliga.
Lookman made a superb start to life in Germany when he came off the bench on Saturday to score the winner for RB Leipzig against Borussia Monchengladbach in a Bundesliga fixture at Borussia-Park.
The youngster was asked by SportBuzzer about a stay at RB Leipzig and replied: "Let me be here first and play football. I want to succeed in the Bundesliga, have fun, help the team and the club."
Lookman added: "No one knows what's going to happen in five months."
The winger was pressed on whether he is dreaming of joining clubs such as Liveprool, Manchester City, Barcelona or Real Madrid.
And Lookman said: "These are all great clubs, but I am already playing at a great club – and that's RB Leipzig."
Everton snapped Lookman, who is an England Under-21 international, up from Charlton Athletic in the winter 2017 transfer window.
The Toffees splashed out an initial £7.5m to land him, with add-ons meaning the total amount paid could reach around the £11m mark.