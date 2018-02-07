Ademola Lookman Won’t Be Drawn On Future Liverpool Or Manchester City Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton talent Ademola Lookman, who is on loan in the Bundesliga at RB Leipzig, has refused to be drawn on whether he is dreaming of a future move to a club such as Liverpool or Manchester City.



The 20-year-old was shipped out by the Toffees on a loan deal to RB Leipzig, where they will be hoping he can play week in, week out and shine in the Bundesliga.











Lookman made a superb start to life in Germany when he came off the bench on Saturday to score the winner for RB Leipzig against Borussia Monchengladbach in a Bundesliga fixture at Borussia-Park.



The youngster was asked by SportBuzzer about a stay at RB Leipzig and replied: "Let me be here first and play football. I want to succeed in the Bundesliga, have fun, help the team and the club."





Lookman added: "No one knows what's going to happen in five months."