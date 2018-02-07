XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/02/2018 - 12:20 GMT

Chelsea Defender Desperate To Get Back Out On Grass To Make Amends

 




Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta insists that he is dying to get back on to the pitch following back-to-back losses against Bournemouth and Watford.

The Pensioners have been going through a rough phase and have won just one of their last five league matches, though they do remain in the Premier League's top four.




The results put pressure on manager Antonio Conte with reports claiming that the Chelsea boss is quickly running out of time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's Spanish defender though insists that the onus is on the players as they look to fight back after the disappointing performances.
 


Giving an insight into the training sessions they have been having, Azpilicueta said that the intensity has been high as they look to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.  

"If you see the training sessions we fight hard", Azpilicueta told his club's official website.

"We are disappointed with the way these last two games went, but it was over 15 minutes in the first game and 10 minutes this time.

"We are getting penalised in the bad moments we are having in a game, it’s not a long period but in this league, which is so tough, you get punished as soon as you drop a bit.

"As a player what I want is to get back on the training field as soon as possible, work hard for Monday’s game, get the three points and get some confidence back."

Last year's champions are currently placed fourth in the league table and are fighting to save their Champions League status with fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur rapidly gaining ground.

Their next match will be against relegation battlers West Bromwich Albion next Monday.
 