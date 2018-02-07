Germany Star Prefers Premier League Move With Liverpool, Arsenal and Stoke In Mix

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan's chances of landing Schalke's Max Meyer have been played down as it is claimed the midfielder, who has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Stoke City, prefers a move to the Premier League.



Meyer's contract at Schalke is due to expire in the summer and the Ruhr giants are pulling out all the stops in an attempt to convince him to pen a fresh deal.











It has been claimed they are unlikely to succeed and Meyer is all set to move on for free in the summer.



Italian giants AC Milan are showing interest in Meyer, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri's chances of landing the German are slim.





Meyer is claimed to prefer a move to England as he seeks to ply his trade next season in the Premier League.