XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/02/2018 - 14:09 GMT

Germany Star Prefers Premier League Move With Liverpool, Arsenal and Stoke In Mix

 




AC Milan's chances of landing Schalke's Max Meyer have been played down as it is claimed the midfielder, who has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Stoke City, prefers a move to the Premier League. 

Meyer's contract at Schalke is due to expire in the summer and the Ruhr giants are pulling out all the stops in an attempt to convince him to pen a fresh deal.




It has been claimed they are unlikely to succeed and Meyer is all set to move on for free in the summer.

Italian giants AC Milan are showing interest in Meyer, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri's chances of landing the German are slim.
 


Meyer is claimed to prefer a move to England as he seeks to ply his trade next season in the Premier League.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Stoke are mooted to be the Premier League sides currently showing the greatest interest in Meyer.

Schalke have not yet given up on keeping the midfielder though and the pressure is on the club to do so as they have already lost Leon Goretzka to Bayern Munich.

Goretzka is due to join Bayern Munich in the summer when his contract expires and Schalke do not want to lose Meyer too without a fee.
 