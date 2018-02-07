I Want Leeds United Back In Premier League, MOT – Max Gradel Reminds Fans of Whites Love

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United attacker Max Gradel has issued a reminder of his affection for the Whites.



The Ivory Coast international was a much loved player at Leeds during his spell at Elland Road, first on loan, from 2009 until 2011.











Gradel left Leeds to return to France with Saint-Etienne, but returned to English football in 2015 when he was snapped up by Bournemouth.



And the forward is still a fan of Leeds, with the 30-year-old taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning to write: "Marching on together M.O.T."





Leeds have just appointed Paul Heckingbottom as their new head coach and Gradel, who may not yet have heard the news, expressed his hope to see the Whites once again in the Premier League, where they have not plied their trade since 2004 .