I Want Leeds United Back In Premier League, MOT – Max Gradel Reminds Fans of Whites Love

Former Leeds United attacker Max Gradel has issued a reminder of his affection for the Whites.
The Ivory Coast international was a much loved player at Leeds during his spell at Elland Road, first on loan, from 2009 until 2011.
Gradel left Leeds to return to France with Saint-Etienne, but returned to English football in 2015 when he was snapped up by Bournemouth.
And the forward is still a fan of Leeds, with the 30-year-old taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning to write: "Marching on together M.O.T."
Leeds have just appointed Paul Heckingbottom as their new head coach and Gradel, who may not yet have heard the news, expressed his hope to see the Whites once again in the Premier League, where they have not plied their trade since 2004.
"Hope Leeds Utd get a good manager and get the club back to the Premier League", Gradel added.
The Ivorian is currently on loan in France with Ligue 1 side Toulouse.
He has scored six goals in 16 Ligue 1 appearances for Toulouse so far this term, as well as striking twice in the Coupe de la Ligue.
It remains to be seen whether Gradel might return for another spell at Leeds before he hangs up his boots.