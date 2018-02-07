XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/02/2018 - 15:16 GMT

I Was Wrong, I Realise That – West Ham Target Leander Dendoncker Reflects On Transfer Saga

 




West Ham United target Leander Dendoncker admits he was wrong to focus on a transfer away from Anderlecht last month. 

The Hammers tried to sign Dendoncker before the window slammed shut at the end of January, but Anderlecht were unwilling to let the midfielder go as they could not find a replacement in time.




It was a frustrating period for Dendoncker, who admits that "West Ham seemed to me a nice club to take the next step in my career".

And the midfielder concedes he took his eye off the ball to monitor a potential move away from Anderlecht, being unsure how to handle being at the centre of a transfer saga, with his agent promising a switch would come along.
 


"I was on the phone every day with my agent", he told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

"I was told 'Be patient, it will come along, maybe at the very end'.

"I was constantly working on that transfer instead of focusing on the training sessions", Dendoncker stressed.

"I was wrong, I realise that, but it was the first time I had been in such a situation.

"I just did not know how to deal with it."

Dendoncker may again be the subject of interest in the summer transfer window and West Ham could rekindle their interest in the midfielder.

He must now focus on the closing stages of the season in Belgium, where Anderlecht are looking to do all they can to reel in Jupiler Pro League leaders Club Brugge.
 