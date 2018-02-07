I Was Wrong, I Realise That – West Ham Target Leander Dendoncker Reflects On Transfer Saga

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United target Leander Dendoncker admits he was wrong to focus on a transfer away from Anderlecht last month.



The Hammers tried to sign Dendoncker before the window slammed shut at the end of January, but Anderlecht were unwilling to let the midfielder go as they could not find a replacement in time.











It was a frustrating period for Dendoncker, who admits that "West Ham seemed to me a nice club to take the next step in my career".



And the midfielder concedes he took his eye off the ball to monitor a potential move away from Anderlecht, being unsure how to handle being at the centre of a transfer saga, with his agent promising a switch would come along.





"I was on the phone every day with my agent", he told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.