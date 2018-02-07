I’m Getting There – Celtic Star Confident He’s Finding Rhythm

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic goalkeeper Dorus de Vries has revealed that he is gradually getting into his rhythm through more game time, which has also helped his confidence.



The veteran goalkeeper has been handed the reins between the sticks by manager Brendan Rodgers in the absence of number one Craig Gordon.











And with the number one scheduled to be sidelined for at least 12 weeks, De Vries knows well that his stay at the top will be an extended one.



It has now been three straight games for the Bhoys where De Vries has been behind the back four and the goalkeeper insists that the increased game time is helping him gather confidence and get into his rhythm.





"I'm getting into my rhythm now", De Vries was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I'm getting into my flow in terms of playing with the players in front of me, getting a better and better understanding, recognising game scenarios, all that kind of stuff.



"With that comes confidence and rhythm.



"I'm getting there."



De Vries though could not help his side maintain their eight-match unbeaten run as the Scottish champions succumbed to 1-0 defeat at the hands of Kilmarnock on Saturday.



Their next match will be against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup next Saturday.

