Joining Leeds Right Call But Thinking About This Now Wasted Energy – Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Pierre-Michel Lasogga says that he is sure his decision to join Leeds United on loan last summer was the right call, but he is refusing to speculate over what might happen at the end of the season.



The striker is on a season-long loan deal at Leeds after falling out of favour at Bundesliga club Hamburg, but following a promising start at Elland Road, he has found it tough to make a consistent impact for a side hoping to win promotion to the Premier League.











Lasogga though has no regrets over picking Leeds in the summer and feels given his situation at Hamburg he acted correctly.



"In the summer, I was wondering for a long time if the move to Leeds was the right one", he told German magazine Sport Bild.





"Now I am convinced that in my situation at HSV I did everything right in the summer", he added.