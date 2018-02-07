Joining Leeds Right Call But Thinking About This Now Wasted Energy – Whites Star

Pierre-Michel Lasogga says that he is sure his decision to join Leeds United on loan last summer was the right call, but he is refusing to speculate over what might happen at the end of the season.
The striker is on a season-long loan deal at Leeds after falling out of favour at Bundesliga club Hamburg, but following a promising start at Elland Road, he has found it tough to make a consistent impact for a side hoping to win promotion to the Premier League.
Lasogga though has no regrets over picking Leeds in the summer and feels given his situation at Hamburg he acted correctly.
"In the summer, I was wondering for a long time if the move to Leeds was the right one", he told German magazine Sport Bild.
"Now I am convinced that in my situation at HSV I did everything right in the summer", he added.
Leeds do not have an option to buy Lasogga, who has 18 months left on a lucrative contract at Hamburg, at the end of the season.
But Lasogga is not even thinking about what his future might hold when his loan spell at Elland Road runs its course and is simply hoping Hamburg can survive in the Bundesliga.
"Honestly, I am not worried about that yet", he said when asked about his future.
"Not until the end of May, when the season is over.
"Everything else would be wasted energy.
"Finally, I have one more year on my contract at Hamburg.
"And I hope that HSV can stay in the Bundesliga."
Hamburg currently find themselves sitting in 17th spot in the 18-team Bundesliga and three points from safety after 21 games played.