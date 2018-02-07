Leeds United With Bureaucratic Issues To Resolve To Land Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United need to do further work to sign Jerry Mbakogu from Carpi, with work permit issues needing to be overcome to take the Nigerian to England.



The Championship side were in talks to thrash out a deal to sign Mbakogu in January, though the striker would only have moved in the summer, but put talks on ice until the end of the season.











Leeds have not lost sight of Mbakogu and, according to Italian outlet Gazzamercato, only need to resolve issues relating to a potential work permit for the Nigerian.



It is claimed the Whites will need to overcome final bureaucratic obstacles regarding Mbakogu as they close in on a deal worth an initial €5m.





Mbakogu has impressed with his performances in Italy's second tier with Carpi and Leeds want to add his attacking talent to their options.