X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/02/2018 - 12:14 GMT

Liverpool Confirm Arrival of Teenager

 




Liverpool have confirmed that they have signed young defender Anderson Arroyo from Colombian outfit Fortaleza, though the player has immediately been loaned out to Spanish second division side Real Mallorca.

The youngster is scheduled to spend the next 18 months away from Anfield to develop his skills before he returns to Melwood and works towards breaking into the plans of manager Jurgen Klopp.




The Reds reached an agreement with the Colombian side during the January transfer window with the deal being confirmed earlier this week.

"Liverpool FC can now confirm the completion of the signing of defender Anderson Arroyo, who has immediately moved to Real Mallorca on an 18-month loan deal", a statement on the club's official website confirmed.
 


The 18-year-old, has clocked up senior football in Colombia with Fortaleza, managing 22 appearances overall.  

He started his career as a youngster at the same club and was promoted to senior level in 2015.

The Reds, who have a poor defensive record overall, have turned their attention towards strengthening that area of the pitch.

They snapped up defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton during the very early stages of the January transfer window for a record fee.
 