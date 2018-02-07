XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/02/2018 - 14:22 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino In No Rush For Silverware With Focus On Making Tottenham Contenders

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is not in a rush to lead the team to trophies as he is focused on steadily building and creating a winning mentality at the club.

The Lilywhites last won a trophy back in 2008 when they lifted the EFL Cup, beating Chelsea 2-1 in the final at Wembley.




Since then trophies have alluded the London-based side, with their closest push being in the Premier League, with a runners-up finish behind Chelsea last term.

While Tottenham under Pochettino's stewardship have managed to maintain consistency when it comes to performances and improvement, the demand for a trophy has been growing.
 


The man concerned though insists that he is not too focused on the pressure and is trying to build something important with the squad, which he is sure can become regular contenders to win trophies.  

Being asked at a press conference whether he believes a trophy is important, Tottenham boss Pochettino said: "No, I don't feel that.

"Of course we want to win, I know how you feel after winning [a trophy].

"Of course our intention and desire is to win, but I am not obsessed to win.

"We want to win but we need to create a strong team with a strong mentality, winning mentality but not only the players – around the team – for that you need time and you never know.

"One year, two year, five years. I know we are in a good way waiting for a new stadium which will be an amazing for us, for the fans, for the club, for everything.

"Tottenham in the next few years if we continue like this will be one of the contenders to win trophies."
 