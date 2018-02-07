XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/02/2018 - 11:03 GMT

Paul Heckingbottom Leaving Barnsley For Leeds United Very Strange – Former Whites Boss

 




Former Leeds United boss Dennis Wise has dubbed Paul Heckingbottom's decision to quit Barnsley for Elland Road "very strange". 

Heckingbottom recently put pen to paper on a new contract as Barnsley boss, but left to take over at Leeds earlier this week when the Whites paid the release clause in his contract, thought to be around the £500,000 mark.




Wise, who was in charge at Elland Road between 2006 and 2008, admits that Leeds are an attractive proposition for any manager, but insists he is baffled by why Heckingbottom would sign a new deal at Barnsley and then leave just days later.

And the former Chelsea midfielder dubbed Heckingbottom's decision "very strange".
 


"I can understand the attraction, Leeds United Football Club is a wonderful football club, big club that needs to go places", Wise said on Sky Sports' The Debate.

"I just can't understand what he's done in the way that he's done it.

"To sign on the Friday and disappear three, four days later, I find that very, very strange", the 51-year-old added.

Heckingbottom's first match in charge of Leeds comes this weekend when the Whites take on Sheffield United.

He has left Barnsley sitting a point and a place above the relegation zone in the Championship.
 