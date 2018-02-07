XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/02/2018 - 16:12 GMT

Paul Heckingbottom Receives Early Boost In Leeds United Reign

 




New Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has received an early boost in his Whites reign with the news that influential centre-back Pontus Jansson will be available for selection this weekend against Sheffield United. 

Jansson picked up an ankle injury during Leeds' 4-1 home defeat against Cardiff City on Saturday, a result which spelt the end of Thomas Christiansen's time as head coach at Elland Road.




The Swede was forced off after just 30 minutes of the Championship encounter and there were fears he would miss the key clash against the Blades.

But Jansson's brother Peter has confirmed that the defender will be fit for selection.
 


With Leeds now bossed by Heckingbottom, Peter took to Twitter, when asked about his brother's fitness, to write: "Ready for Paul's Saturday selection!"

The news will be a boost for Leeds as they try to turn around a spell of poor form which sounded the death knell on Christiansen's time as head coach.

It also hands new boss Heckingbottom extra strength in defence as he bids to start his time as Whites head coach on a positive note.
 