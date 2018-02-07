Paul Heckingbottom Receives Early Boost In Leeds United Reign

Follow @insidefutbol





New Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has received an early boost in his Whites reign with the news that influential centre-back Pontus Jansson will be available for selection this weekend against Sheffield United.



Jansson picked up an ankle injury during Leeds' 4-1 home defeat against Cardiff City on Saturday, a result which spelt the end of Thomas Christiansen's time as head coach at Elland Road.











The Swede was forced off after just 30 minutes of the Championship encounter and there were fears he would miss the key clash against the Blades.



But Jansson's brother Peter has confirmed that the defender will be fit for selection.





With Leeds now bossed by Heckingbottom, Peter took to Twitter, when asked about his brother's fitness, to write: "Ready for Paul's Saturday selection!"