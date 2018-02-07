Spoke To Two Rangers Legends, We Agree – Former Top Flight Star On Alfredo Morelos Bid Saga

Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus has cast doubt on whether Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe really did lodge a bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and says two Gers legends agree that for the figure reported he would have been sold.
It was recently claimed that Rangers had rejected a proposal worth £8m from the Chinese top flight outfit for Morelos, who they only snapped up last summer from HJK Helsinki.
Rangers claim that being able to reject the proposal for Morelos shows the club is in a good financial state, though it has been claimed the striker is now looking for an increase in salary to reflect his standing at Ibrox.
But McManus, reacting to a story claiming that Beijing Rehne have now cooled their interest in Morelos, cast doubt on the bid.
The former Hibernian star wrote on Twitter: "Oh another twist in the saga.
"From 'bidding' 8m to no longer wanting him within a week…."
Challenged whether he believes the bid was made, McManus insists if it had been lodged then Morelos would have been sold, something two Rangers legends he spoke to fully agree with.
He added: "I don’t doubt [there] was interest but I do doubt a bid for 8m was even lodged as if it was he’s on the first flight.
"I spoke to 2 Rangers legends last week who 100% agree he’s away for anything close to 8m.
"Ain’t getting anywhere near that fee for him in Europe IMO."
Morelos has been a hit for Rangers since he arrived from Finland in the summer transfer window, but he now has serious competition up top in the shape of Jason Cummings, who is on loan from Nottingham Forest until the end of the campaign.
Gers boss Graeme Murty chose to start Cummings ahead of Morelos in Tuesday night's 2-0 win away at Partick Thistle in the Scottish Premiership.