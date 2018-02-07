XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/02/2018 - 12:05 GMT

Spoke To Two Rangers Legends, We Agree – Former Top Flight Star On Alfredo Morelos Bid Saga

 




Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus has cast doubt on whether Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe really did lodge a bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and says two Gers legends agree that for the figure reported he would have been sold. 

It was recently claimed that Rangers had rejected a proposal worth £8m from the Chinese top flight outfit for Morelos, who they only snapped up last summer from HJK Helsinki.




Rangers claim that being able to reject the proposal for Morelos shows the club is in a good financial state, though it has been claimed the striker is now looking for an increase in salary to reflect his standing at Ibrox.

But McManus, reacting to a story claiming that Beijing Rehne have now cooled their interest in Morelos, cast doubt on the bid.
 


The former Hibernian star wrote on Twitter: "Oh another twist in the saga.

"From 'bidding' 8m to no longer wanting him within a week…."

Challenged whether he believes the bid was made, McManus insists if it had been lodged then Morelos would have been sold, something two Rangers legends he spoke to fully agree with.

He added: "I don’t doubt [there] was interest but I do doubt a bid for 8m was even lodged as if it was he’s on the first flight.

"I spoke to 2 Rangers legends last week who 100% agree he’s away for anything close to 8m.

"Ain’t getting anywhere near that fee for him in Europe IMO."

Morelos has been a hit for Rangers since he arrived from Finland in the summer transfer window, but he now has serious competition up top in the shape of Jason Cummings, who is on loan from Nottingham Forest until the end of the campaign.

Gers boss Graeme Murty chose to start Cummings ahead of Morelos in Tuesday night's 2-0 win away at Partick Thistle in the Scottish Premiership.
 