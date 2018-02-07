Spoke To Two Rangers Legends, We Agree – Former Top Flight Star On Alfredo Morelos Bid Saga

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus has cast doubt on whether Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe really did lodge a bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and says two Gers legends agree that for the figure reported he would have been sold.



It was recently claimed that Rangers had rejected a proposal worth £8m from the Chinese top flight outfit for Morelos, who they only snapped up last summer from HJK Helsinki.











Rangers claim that being able to reject the proposal for Morelos shows the club is in a good financial state, though it has been claimed the striker is now looking for an increase in salary to reflect his standing at Ibrox.



But McManus, reacting to a story claiming that Beijing Rehne have now cooled their interest in Morelos, cast doubt on the bid.





The former Hibernian star wrote on Twitter: "Oh another twist in the saga.