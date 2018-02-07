Toby Alderweireld Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newport Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newport County

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have officially revealed their starting side and substitutes to welcome League Two minnows Newport County to Wembley for an FA Cup fourth round replay this evening.



Mauricio Pochettino hands Michel Vorm game time in goal, opting to give regular number 1 Hugo Lloris the night off. Juan Foyth and the returning Toby Alderweireld link up in the heart of defence, with Serge Aurier and Danny Rose operating as full-backs.











In midfield, Pochettino has Victor Wanyama, Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko, who will look to dominate the ball.



Up top, Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son support Fernando Llorente, while on the bench Tottenham have a number of stars if needed at any point during the 90 minutes.



Pochettino can turn to Harry Kane and Dele Alli off the bench, while also an option is the creative Christian Eriksen.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newport County



Vorm (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Rose, Wanyama, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Son, Llorente



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

