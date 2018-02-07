We Can Take Games Away From Opponents In Brief Moments – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Graeme Murty believes that with all the talent his team have to offer they can take any game away from their opponents even if they click for only brief moments.



The Gers put the disappointment of the loss against Hibernian behind them as they went on to beat Partick Thistle 2-0 on Tuesday night to once again apply pressure on second-placed Aberdeen.











The manager was not entirely pleased with what he saw from his team on the night, though he insists that dominating every game and earning plaudits for every display is not that important.



What he believes is most significant is the fact that they show sparks of brilliance for brief moments within the match and have the capability to win games within that particular span of time.





Giving his reactions post the match, the manager told the club's official channel: “I said to the boys we would need to come here and do a professional job.

"We would need to be resilient, we would need to be solid, and I didn’t think we were especially at times, but we managed to get that back in and show a bit of resilience about it.



“But the important thing wasn’t about playing well and getting plaudits for playing well, it is about putting the things together – all the elements together, and the pleasing part for me was the clean sheet, albeit we got away with a couple.



“With the talent we have in the team, if we just click for brief moments, then we have the ability to take the game away from people.



"We have to build from a base of solidity, and some of our stuff was better.”



Rangers, who are three points adrift of second-placed Aberdeen, will take on Ayr United next in a Scottish Cup fifth round match on Sunday.

