We Trust In The Players – Mauricio Pochettino To Keep Rotating Tottenham Team

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that all the competitions are equally important for him and his team, but there is also a need for rotation because players need rest and all the squad should be involved.



The Londoners are scheduled to take on League Two side Newport County in a fourth round FA Cup replay tonight after the first match ended with a 1-1 scoreline on 27th January.











While being asked at a press conference whether he had underestimated the strength of the League Two minnows in the first game, the Tottenham manager said that such a thing never happened.



According to Pochettino, he is always in favour of taking all competitions seriously, though the fact that Spurs have to play so many games within such a short frame of time means that rotation has to happen, not only to rest players, but also to make everybody within the squad feel involved.





"For us all the competitions are important and then you need to rotate because they are human and you need to use all the squad", Pochettino explained.

"Football is about qualitative effort, it's about the squad. 24 or 25 players and when you have four competitions to play in 10 months it's so tough because they are not machines.



"When you sign a player they need to have the possibility to play and yes all the competitions are important for us.



"The FA Cup is important for us, but we will rotate because we believe we trust in all the players because all the players deserve to compete and to play and then if we win so happy.



"If we can not win it's because something wrong happened and maybe at the end of the season we need to take a decision.



"You can not say we don't take it seriously because we rotate."



Tottenham are still looking to win their first piece of silverware since the League Cup in 2008.

