We’ll Decide Who Deserves To Stay – Andrea Radrizzani Puts Leeds United Stars On Notice

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has put the Whites players on notice that whether they deserve to stay at the club will be assessed from now until the end of the season.



Radrizzani pulled the trigger on Thomas Christiansen on Sunday night, sacking the Danish head coach following a run of inconsistent form on the part of the Whites.











He acted quickly to bring in Christiansen's successor and tempted Paul Heckingbottom from Barnsley, the 40-year-old signing an 18-month deal at Elland Road.



Radrizzani is still holding out hope of Leeds finishing in the Championship's top six this season, but acknowledges it would be a fantastic feat if it happens.





The Italian supremo has been left disappointed by Leeds' recent performances however and has put the squad on notice that they are playing for their futures.