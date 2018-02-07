Word Mercurial Was Made For Josh Windass – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty has heaped praise on midfielder Josh Windass, who he believes is "mercurial" in his ability, but needs to be more consistent.



The 24-year-old scored the opener for Rangers on Tuesday night as they managed to register a 2-0 win against Partick Thistle to once again apply pressure on second-placed Aberdeen.











The win was even more important for Murty and his side given the fact that it allowed the Gers to get back to winning ways after the disappointment of the loss against Hibernian on Saturday.



The manager was more than impressed with what he saw from his players on the night, with particular mention to the two goalscorers Windass and James Tavernier.





According to Murty, the term "mercurial" was coined for the Huddersfield Town academy graduate, but he needs to be more consistent as the manager believes that some decisions that Windass makes on the pitch are baffling.

"I think the word mercurial was coined for him as some of the stuff he does is of a really high level, and then he baffles you with some of the decisions he makes", the manager told his club's official channel.



“That is his challenge – always to remain at his best level and clean up in the back two-thirds.



"In the final third, he is disruptive and has good quality.



“But in the back two, he needs to be more secure on the ball and do a job for the team.



"If he does that, he will be some player.”

