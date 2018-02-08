XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/02/2018 - 22:29 GMT

Arsenal and Liverpool Target Max Meyer Reaffirms Timeframe For Decision On Future

 




Liverpool and Arsenal target Max Meyer is calm about the speculation over his future and has insisted that he is focused on doing well on the pitch at the moment, with March his deadline to decide.

The 22-year-old midfielder’s contract with Schalke expires in the summer and it has led to him being linked with a host of top European clubs.




Arsenal, Tottenham, Stoke and Liverpool are believed be the Premier League clubs interested in Meyer and even Barcelona have been in touch with his representatives over a move to the Nou Camp; AC Milan lead the Italian interest.

Schalke have been in talks with the player over a new deal and are said to have made a lucrative offer to convince him to stay at the club.
 


Meyer confirmed that by the end of March he will take a decision on his future at Schalke.  

The Germany international is not too worried about all the rumours over his future at the moment and believes it is par for the course.

However, he is keen to keep his eye on ball and continue to perform on the pitch.

The midfielder told Sky Deutschland when asked when he will be making a decision on his future: “By March. The deadline is set and there is nothing new.

“As soon as I make my decision, we’ll also communicate that.

“It’s normal to have some speculation, but I am just focusing on my game. Everything else is done by my agent in the background with Schalke.

“I am trying to perform on the pitch and I am doing well right now.”

Meyer is said to have a contract worth €5.5m per year on his table from Schalke.
 