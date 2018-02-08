XRegister
06 October 2016

08/02/2018 - 10:47 GMT

Arsene Wenger Defends Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Against Dortmund Accusations

 




Arsene Wenger does not feel Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang downed tools for Borussia Dortmund ahead of his move to Arsenal last month.

Aubameyang’s departure from Dortmund did not take place under the best of circumstances as the Bundesliga giants grew tired of issues concerning his discipline and off the field shenanigans.




Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has accused the Gabon international of a lack of application towards the end of his tenure at the club and warned  other players that the next one who displays a lack of professionalism will be send to the stands.

However, Wenger insisted that he does not think that his star striker showed any lack of application towards the end at Dortmund and feels Aubameyang might not have been at his peak condition to perform because of a lack of minutes.
 


Asked whether he is worried about Watzke’s accusations over Aubameyang’s character, the Arsenal boss said in a press conference: “I don’t think so.  

“He was suspended for two games before the break and one game after so he only played in the 2-2 against Werder Bremen.

“Maybe he was not physically prepared to give his best, but I don’t believe he didn’t want to perform.”

Aubameyang scored in his debut last weekend in Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Everton at the Emirates.
 