Blown Away By Celtic Fans’ Reception, Charly Musonda Admits

Chelsea loanee Charly Musonda insists that reception he has received from the fans at Celtic Park was unbelievable and now he cannot wait to repay their faith by doing his job on the pitch.



The youngster, who secured a season-long loan deal from England in January, made his home debut against Hearts on 30th January as a second half substitute.











The new signing was greeted with a rapturous applause by the home fans when the fourth official signalled his introduction, a moment that overwhelmed the young midfielder.



According to Musonda he has never experienced something like that before and now that he has gone through the entire process of being introduced to the fans he will try to get more games under his belt and increase his understanding with his new team-mates.





“It was amazing to play here in front of the fans for the first time at Celtic Park”, Musonda told his club's official website.

“The reception was unbelievable and I was blown away by it.



“I don’t think I expected it to be that loud. I haven’t experienced anything quite like that. It shows how amazing Celtic fans are and how much they care about me already.



"I’m really grateful for that and I can’t wait to repay that faith by doing a good job on the pitch.



“I thought I would be coming on when the manager told me to go and warm up.



"Even the applause I received when I came out of the dugout and ran down the touchline was amazing.



“When he called me over I couldn’t wait to get on to the pitch.



"Standing on the touchline waiting to come on was incredible and the noise the fans made when I took to the field is something I’ll never forget.



"I can’t wait to play more games now and get to know my team-mates.”



Musonda's second match for Celtic did not go according to plan as his side lost 1-0 against Kilmarnock, their first defeat in eight games.

