Emre Can Remaining Coy On Future

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has insisted that he is yet to take any definitive decision over his future despite talk of him joining Juventus in the summer.



Can is out of contract at the end of the season and Liverpool are yet to convince him to sign on the dotted line of a new deal despite talks between the player’s representatives and the club.











Jurgen Klopp has more or less given up hope of the midfielder signing a new contract with Liverpool and he has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus in the summer.



The Italian champions have been in conversation with the German for months and Can has reportedly given his nod to a move to Turin at the end of the campaign on a free transfer.





However, the midfielder indicated that he is yet to make any decision on where he is going to play next season and stressed that he is just concentrating on playing well for the Reds at the moment.

Asked about the talk of him joining Juventus, Can told Turkish news agency DHA: “I don’t really know right now.



“For now, I am just focusing on playing for Liverpool.”



The 24-year-old has 160 appearances under his belt for Liverpool since joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.

