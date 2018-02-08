XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/02/2018 - 10:28 GMT

Everyone Wants Him Here Long Term – Dortmund Coach On Liverpool Linked Winger

 




Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoger is hopeful that Liverpool linked Marco Reus will stay at the Westfalenstadion for a long time.

The winger has been struggling with serious injuries over the last few seasons and is yet to play a minute of football in the current campaign due to a knee injury.




Reus has returned to training and is expected to return to playing football for Dortmund soon and there are suggestions that Liverpool could rekindle their interest in him in the summer.

The Germany international will enter the final year of his contract with Dortmund at the end of the season and BVB have already opened talks over a new deal with his representatives.
 


Despite his injury history, Dortmund have big plans for the winger and he could be named the club captain ahead of the start of the 2018/19 campaign.  

And Stoger is hopeful that Reus will continue to remain a Dortmund player for years to come.

He was quoted as saying by German daily Bild: “It doesn’t matter if I remain the coach or my successor arrives, everyone will naturally wish Marco will stay at Dortmund for a long time.”

Reus has scored 89 goals and has 61 assists to his name in 189 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.
 