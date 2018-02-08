XRegister
06 October 2016

08/02/2018 - 12:41 GMT

Everything Is Possible – Italian FA Official Not Ruling Out Swoop For Antonio Conte

 




Italian FA commissioner Roberto Fabbricini has not ruled out Antonio Conte becoming the next Azzurri head coach despite being under contract at Chelsea at the moment.

Conte has been tipped to be one of the leading contenders to become the next Italy coach since Gian Piero Ventura left his post last year after they failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.




Italian FA vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta recently said that he wants to hold talks with the Chelsea manager, while adding it would be tough to tempt him out of Stamford Bridge.

Conte has made it clear that he wants to honour his contract with Chelsea, but Fabbricini has not given up and insisted that no one can be ruled out at this stage of Italy’s search for a new head coach.
 


“He has a contract that has another 18 months”, Fabbricini was quoted as saying by FcInterNews when asked about Conte.  

“We are being very careful, but everything is possible.”

Chelsea have resisted pulling the trigger on Conte’s time at Chelsea despite their recent run of poor form and his complaints over the club’s handling of their transfer business.

However, it is widely believed even if Conte survives until the end of the season, the Italian will leave Chelsea in the summer.
 