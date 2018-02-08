Everything Was Done In 48 Hours – Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom admits that his move to Leeds United happened at a frantic pace and he has had little time to contemplate.



Leeds appointed the 40-year-old as their new head coach earlier this week after triggering the release clause in the contract with his former club Barnsley.











The Yorkshire giants moved quickly after sacking Thomas Christiansen following their 4-1 home loss to Cardiff City and owner Andrea Radrizzani has said that it was a mistake to hire the Dane in the first place.



Heckingbottom took very little time to respond to Leeds’ interest and admits he has had little time to think how big a responsibility he has taken since taking charge of the Whites.





He described his move from Barnsley to Leeds as a whirlwind time as everything was agreed and completed within a span of 48 hours.

Asked if he expected to get such a big job at this stage of his career, Heckingbottom said on LUTV: “Not until it happened.



“I've been probably close and linked a few times, but it’s just speculation until someone makes an approach and until you start speaking to someone about the possibility of a job.



“In all honesty, I haven’t got the time to think about it as it has been done in 48 hours.



“It’s been a whirlwind time and an exciting one for me.”



Heckingbottom’s first game in charge of Leeds will be an away trip to fellow promotion rivals Sheffield United on Saturday.

