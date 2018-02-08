Focus On Defending If You Can – Tottenham Legend Blasts Dejan Lovren

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has told Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren to focus on defending rather than continuing to moan about penalty decisions at Anfield last weekend.



Spurs were awarded two controversial penalties in the Premier League fixture, which ended 2-2, and Lovren is still unhappy about the decisions five days on from the game.











The Liverpool defender says he still feels disbelief at the penalty calls.



But Spurs legend Roberts, himself a former defender, has told Lovren to let the refereeing decisions go and focus on defending, while aiming a barb at the Croatian.





"I can't believe Lovren is still going on about the penalties last Sunday", Roberts wrote on Twitter.