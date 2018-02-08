Focus On Defending If You Can – Tottenham Legend Blasts Dejan Lovren

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has told Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren to focus on defending rather than continuing to moan about penalty decisions at Anfield last weekend.
Spurs were awarded two controversial penalties in the Premier League fixture, which ended 2-2, and Lovren is still unhappy about the decisions five days on from the game.
The Liverpool defender says he still feels disbelief at the penalty calls.
But Spurs legend Roberts, himself a former defender, has told Lovren to let the refereeing decisions go and focus on defending, while aiming a barb at the Croatian.
"I can't believe Lovren is still going on about the penalties last Sunday", Roberts wrote on Twitter.
"Let it go and try getting on with being a defender.
"Oh think that might be too hard", he added.
Lovren will bid to put the pain of last weekend behind him on Sunday when Liverpool lock horns with his former club Southampton in an away Premier League fixture.
The Reds, who sit third, are just one point ahead of fourth placed Chelsea and two in front of Spurs.