Head Coach’s Role Suits Me – Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom On Big Appeal

New Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists that the head coach's role at Elland Road will allow him to focus on what he likes the most – working with the players on the grass.



The 40-year-old left his job at Barnsley to take over at Leeds on 6th February, replacing Thomas Christiansen, who was sacked following a string of disappointing results.











Giving his opinion on the move and how it all transpired, the Manchester United academy graduate said that the lure of managing such a big club on a full-time basis attracted him.



According to Heckingbottom at Barnsley, a club that entrusted him with the manager's role for the first time, he had a large amount of responsibilities.





However, at Elland Road, Heckingbottom knows he can focus on what is the core aspect of his job, even though he will still have an input elsewhere.

Asked at a press conference about how the head coach's role appeals to him, he replied: “Big appeal.



"That was my title at Barnsley, but we had less resources and were a smaller club. You feel responsible for everything and you want everything to be right and spot on.



“You can begin to spread yourself too thin dealing with lots of issues which here, maybe I’ll be involved in but there’ll be other people to help get the job done.



"It is a big appeal for me.”

