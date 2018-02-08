He’ll Do Great Things – Liverpool Star Backs Cenk Tosun For Everton Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has backed Cenk Tosun to make his mark with Everton in the Premier League.



The Toffees spent big money to sign the striker from Besiktas in the winter transfer window, but he is yet to find the back of the net in three Premier League appearances.











Everton are hopeful that their big money striker will come to the party at some point and Can also believes that Tosun will eventually get into his stride in England in the near future.



The Liverpool midfielder backed the Everton hitman to make his mark on the Premier League just the way he did in Turkey, where he banged in the goals for Besiktas.





The Red told Turkish agency DHA when asked about Tosun’s move to Everton: “I think he will do great things in England.

“He was also great in Turkey and the same can apply here too.”



Tosun, who signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Everton last month, will hope to score his first goal for the club when the Toffees host Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday.

