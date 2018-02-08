I Need To Feel The Game – Erik Lamela Vows To Keep Going After Spurs Goal

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela insists that his goal against Newport County on Wednesday night is just the beginning for him as he now hopes to get a run of games.



The Argentine had been out of action for more than a year with a hip injury and only returned to action in November against Leicester City.











He has started to ramp up his game time and turned on the style at Wembley in the FA Cup as his side registered a 2-0 win to go through to the next round of the competition.



Lamela though insists that he does not want to lose his place in the team and wants to keep going.





Lamela is also delighted to have scored and admits that he had a difficult time being on the sidelines for so long, with him being a player who needs to feel the game on a regular basis.

“I was a very long time out and it was so difficult for me, but now I’ve come back and scored my first goal, I hope it’s the first of many", Lamela told his club's official website.



“For me, this is just the beginning.



“Now I want to keep playing.



"To be playing, for me, is so important because I need to feel the game.



"When you’re injured you can do nothing – just wait.



"Now I’m back and working every day to get better.”

