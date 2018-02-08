XRegister
X
06 October 2016

08/02/2018 - 10:57 GMT

I Want To Be Involved – Tottenham Hotspur Star Targeting Arsenal Clash

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is hopeful of playing in the north London derby against Arsenal on Saturday.

Alderweireld recovered from a hamstring injury, which had kept him out since November, and returned to the pitch last night in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Newport County in the FA Cup.




With 90 minutes under his belt, the Belgian is looking forward to the season and is especially keen to be part of the big north London derby against Arsenal at the weekend.

He has insisted that Tottenham will be ready to take the heat of the derby on Saturday at Wembley and is hopeful Mauricio Pochettino names him in the line-up before the game.
 


Asked if he is looking forward to playing in the derby, the Belgian told Spurs TV: “The choice is up to the manager of course.  

“We’ll see and the squad will be ready for the north London derby.

“Yes, it’s a huge game but like is said the team will be ready and hopefully I am a part of it.”

Arsenal thrashed Everton 5-1 at home at the weekend but their away form has been poor this season and Tottenham will be looking to give them another uncomfortable game on the road on Saturday. 
 