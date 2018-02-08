I Wanted Tyler Roberts – New Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





New Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed he was keen on taking Whites January transfer window signing Tyler Roberts on loan to Barnsley and knows all about the striker.



Leeds splashed out £2.5m to take Roberts from Premier League outfit West Brom last month, but the striker has yet to make his debut for the Whites due to a minor knock.











Heckingbottom says that Roberts trained on Thursday, but only completed a light session and will now be assessed. And he will not rule out the striker being involved against Sheffield United at the weekend, though no risks will be taken with the long term asset.



"He's still not 100 per cent, so we did a light session with him today and he was involved, so we'll see how he reacts after that", Heckingbottom told a press conference.





" Possibly [he could feature]. We've got a lot to factor in; not only for that but for the long term as well", he added.