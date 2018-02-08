XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/02/2018 - 21:50 GMT

I Wanted Tyler Roberts – New Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom

 




New Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed he was keen on taking Whites January transfer window signing Tyler Roberts on loan to Barnsley and knows all about the striker.

Leeds splashed out £2.5m to take Roberts from Premier League outfit West Brom last month, but the striker has yet to make his debut for the Whites due to a minor knock.




Heckingbottom says that Roberts trained on Thursday, but only completed a light session and will now be assessed. And he will not rule out the striker being involved against Sheffield United at the weekend, though no risks will be taken with the long term asset.

"He's still not 100 per cent, so we did a light session with him today and he was involved, so we'll see how he reacts after that", Heckingbottom told a press conference.
 


"Possibly [he could feature]. We've got a lot to factor in; not only for that but for the long term as well", he added.

Heckingbottom also revealed he knows all about Roberts' strengths, having previously been in touch with his agent to enquire about taking him on loan, during his time as Barnsley boss.

"Tyler is someone I've seen play quite a lot; I spoke to his agent a number of times about taking him on loan myself.

"So I know about Tyler", he added.

Roberts signed a contract running until 2022 upon his arrival at Elland Road.
 