X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/02/2018 - 10:25 GMT

Inter Rejected Manchester City Bid For Defender In January Window

 




Manchester City made a bid for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar before signing Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao in the winter transfer window.

Pep Guardiola snared away the French defender from Athletic Bilbao after triggering his release clause and added one more expensive player to an already lavish squad.




However, it seems Laporte was not the Manchester City manager’s first choice despite being a long term target as it has been claimed that he made a bid for a Serie A defender too.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Premier League leaders placed an offer of around €65m on Inter’s table for 22-year-old defender Skriniar last month.
 


Luciano Spalletti had no plans to let the player leave and Inter rejected the bid from Manchester City for the Slovakia international.  

Manchester City and Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Skriniar for a while and it seems Guardiola made an aggressive move to sign the defender in January.

The Slovak joined Inter from Sampdoria last summer and the Nerazzurri are keen to build their defence around the 22-year-old centre half.

They are anticipating more interest at the end of the season as well but Inter currently have no plans to sell him.
 