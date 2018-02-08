It’s Opportunity – Paul Heckingbottom Not Worried About Leeds United Suspensions And Injuries

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom feels it is a good opportunity for some of the fringe players in the Leeds United squad to stand up and be counted as they approach a defining period in the season.



The 40-year-old took charge of the club earlier this week after Leeds sacked Thomas Christiansen and triggered the release clause in Heckingbottom’s contract with Barnsley.











Currently tenth in the league, Leeds are still in with a chance to make the top six but they are approaching a key sequence of fixtures with a squad struggling with injuries and suspensions.



However, Heckingbottom believes it is a good opportunity for some of the players in the squad to make a name for themselves and show their quality in some big games.





The new Leeds boss is aware that the next couple of months will decide the fate of their season and he wants to approach every game with the attitude to get all three points.

Heckingbottom said on LUTV: “As it stands at the moment, we are coming into a tough fixture period with some suspensions and injuries.



“But it’s an opportunity for new players and those who are fit and ready to play to start ahead of everybody else.”



He continued: “This next couple of months will define the season in terms of how many points we pick up.



“So whilst we’ll be building for the long term with the messages we give and the work we do with the players, we’ll also be taking an approach in every game to win it.”

