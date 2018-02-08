Manchester United Reveal Champions League Target With Budget Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have indicated that reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League is the club’s target for the season in Europe.



Jose Mourinho dragged his Manchester United side to this season’s Champions League despite finishing sixth in the Premier League, by winning the Europa League last year.











Manchester United dominated their group to make it to the last 16 as group winners and have been drawn to face Sevilla in the first knockout round of the competition.



And the club indicated if Mourinho can get past the Spanish outfit in the last 16, his side will hit the targets for this season in Europe.





In a club conference call, Manchester United CFO Cliff Baty said when talking about targets in the Champions League this season: “We lost around £10m because we qualified by winning the Europa League and so didn’t have access to half the market pool.

“The club have budgeted for the quarter-finals of this season's Champions League.



“But we have still got to get past Sevilla.”



Manchester United signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in the winter window and Mourinho is hopeful that Chilean’s attacking talent will help his side to move deeper in the Champions League this season.

