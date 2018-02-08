XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/02/2018 - 13:43 GMT

Manchester United Reveal Champions League Target With Budget Admission

 




Manchester United have indicated that reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League is the club’s target for the season in Europe.

Jose Mourinho dragged his Manchester United side to this season’s Champions League despite finishing sixth in the Premier League, by winning the Europa League last year.




Manchester United dominated their group to make it to the last 16 as group winners and have been drawn to face Sevilla in the first knockout round of the competition.

And the club indicated if Mourinho can get past the Spanish outfit in the last 16, his side will hit the targets for this season in Europe.
 


In a club conference call, Manchester United CFO Cliff Baty said when talking about targets in the Champions League this season: “We lost around £10m because we qualified by winning the Europa League and so didn’t have access to half the market pool.  

“The club have budgeted for the quarter-finals of this season's Champions League.

“But we have still got to get past Sevilla.”

Manchester United signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in the winter window and Mourinho is hopeful that Chilean’s attacking talent will help his side to move deeper in the Champions League this season.
 