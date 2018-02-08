XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/02/2018 - 13:35 GMT

No Issue – Paul Heckingbottom Not Concerned About Short Leeds United Contract

 




Paul Heckingbottom says he is not concerned by Leeds United handing him only an 18-month contract as head coach. 

The 40-year-old left Barnsley to take over at Elland Road, but while Leeds have not been shy about handing out four-year deals to new signings since Andrea Radrizzani took full control of the club last summer, Heckingbottom's deal is short.




It only runs until the end of next season and Leeds handing their new head coach such a short deal has raised eyebrows.

But Heckingbottom is unconcerned and feels if he succeeds then Leeds will want to keep hold of him.
 


"The length of contract is not an issue", he told a press conference.

"To a manager it is worth what the severance payments is.

"I know that if I am successful then the club will want to keep me", Heckingbottom added.

The new Whites boss also dismissed worries about what Leeds need to do to hit their targets and says he loves helping players to squeeze every last bit out of their ability.

"I want to be a force in the league. I hope by kick-off on Saturday I will feel like I have already been in the job for a year.

"No one wins anything unless they overachieve.

"I love thinking that way.

"There's always more you can get out of people", he added.

Heckingbottom's first match in charge of Leeds comes this weekend when he leads the Whites in a crucial Championship fixture against Sheffield United.

He has left Barnsley sitting one place and one point outside the relegation zone in the Championship standings.
 