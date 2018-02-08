No Issue – Paul Heckingbottom Not Concerned About Short Leeds United Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom says he is not concerned by Leeds United handing him only an 18-month contract as head coach.



The 40-year-old left Barnsley to take over at Elland Road, but while Leeds have not been shy about handing out four-year deals to new signings since Andrea Radrizzani took full control of the club last summer, Heckingbottom's deal is short.











It only runs until the end of next season and Leeds handing their new head coach such a short deal has raised eyebrows.



But Heckingbottom is unconcerned and feels if he succeeds then Leeds will want to keep hold of him.





"The length of contract is not an issue", he told a press conference.