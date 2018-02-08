XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/02/2018 - 22:52 GMT

Patrice Evra of Man Utd Is Done – Frenchman Vows New Chapter At West Ham

 




New West Ham signing Patrice Evra insists that his Manchester United episode is a thing of the past as he now looks forward to a new challenge at the London Stadium.

The Hammers confirmed the signing of the veteran full-back earlier this week on a free transfer after agreeing a short-term contract with him.




Evra had been out of contract since being released by Marseille in November following an altercation with a supporter. The 36-year-old subsequently received a ban from UEFA, which makes him ineligible to take part in any UEFA competition until June 2018.

West Ham, who beat off competition from Everton for the signature of the former Manchester United man, will now hope that Evra can help with his experience and help guarantee their safety in the league.
 


On his new venture, Evra said that it is going to be a new chapter for him and people must forget about his past with Manchester United when he starts playing in a West Ham shirt.  

“I’m excited, but a lot of people talk about the past and the most important thing is the present", Evra said in an interview with his new club's official website.

"The Patrice Evra of Man United is done.

"Now is a new challenge, which is the Patrice Evra playing for West Ham.

“I am proud and I’d like to say thanks to the fans, but the easiest part is to say it on camera, while the hard part is to give 100 per cent of myself, every time I wear the shirt here, because I respect the people who got me here and it’s very important for me to give my best to the club.”
 