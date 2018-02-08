XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/02/2018 - 14:51 GMT

Paul Heckingbottom Comments On Role In Leeds United’s Transfer Strategy

 




Paul Heckingbottom insists that it will be a team effort at Leeds United in terms of transfers, despite him having to work under a director of football.

The former Barnsley boss has put pen to paper to an 18-month deal with Leeds to succeed Thomas Christiansen as head coach at Elland Road.




Leeds operate with a director of football in the shape of Victor Orta and the Spaniard has received criticism for the standard of transfer business done last summer, something a number of fans feel contributed to Christiansen's downfall.

Orta will continue to direct transfers for Heckingbottom's squad, but the new Leeds head coach feels it is a team effort on recruitment.
 


"How I see the head coach’s role: involved in the start, involved in the process, you work through the squad, look at what you need and identify the targets with the recruitment department", he told a press conference.

"Then they go out and find them. We work together", Heckingbottom added.

Orta had a 17-month spell as head of European recruitment at Middlesbrough, but attracted criticism for the players he took to the club during his time at the Riverside.

Leeds have focused the majority of their transfer activity abroad since Orta was appointed, making use of the Spaniard's contacts.
 