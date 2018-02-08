Paul Heckingbottom Comments On Role In Leeds United’s Transfer Strategy

Paul Heckingbottom insists that it will be a team effort at Leeds United in terms of transfers, despite him having to work under a director of football.
The former Barnsley boss has put pen to paper to an 18-month deal with Leeds to succeed Thomas Christiansen as head coach at Elland Road.
Leeds operate with a director of football in the shape of Victor Orta and the Spaniard has received criticism for the standard of transfer business done last summer, something a number of fans feel contributed to Christiansen's downfall.
Orta will continue to direct transfers for Heckingbottom's squad, but the new Leeds head coach feels it is a team effort on recruitment.
"How I see the head coach’s role: involved in the start, involved in the process, you work through the squad, look at what you need and identify the targets with the recruitment department", he told a press conference.
"Then they go out and find them. We work together", Heckingbottom added.
Orta had a 17-month spell as head of European recruitment at Middlesbrough, but attracted criticism for the players he took to the club during his time at the Riverside.
Leeds have focused the majority of their transfer activity abroad since Orta was appointed, making use of the Spaniard's contacts.