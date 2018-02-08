Paul Heckingbottom Comments On Role In Leeds United’s Transfer Strategy

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom insists that it will be a team effort at Leeds United in terms of transfers, despite him having to work under a director of football.



The former Barnsley boss has put pen to paper to an 18-month deal with Leeds to succeed Thomas Christiansen as head coach at Elland Road.











Leeds operate with a director of football in the shape of Victor Orta and the Spaniard has received criticism for the standard of transfer business done last summer, something a number of fans feel contributed to Christiansen's downfall.



Orta will continue to direct transfers for Heckingbottom's squad, but the new Leeds head coach feels it is a team effort on recruitment.





" How I see the head coach’s role: involved in the start, involved in the process, you work through the squad, look at what you need and identify the targets with the recruitment department", he told a press conference.