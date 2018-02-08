Rangers Stars Doing This In Training Is Really Important – Graeme Murty Pleased

Rangers boss Graeme Murty is delighted with the application his players are showing on the training pitch, which he deems hugely important.
Murty's men returned to winning ways in midweek by beating Partick Thistle at Firhill, putting the pain of a weekend defeat at Ibrox against Hibernian firmly behind them.
The Rangers boss is now steadily seeing the return of injured players, with Kenny Miller now back in training, while Bruno Alves joined the striker on the grass on Thursday.
Declan John continues to be assessed however, but Sean Goss appears to have shrugged off a boot to the face.
"We are looking good. Declan is still being checked by our medical staff, while Sean Goss had a Neuropraxic injury, so he damaged a nerve in his face", Murty told the club's official site.
"He got a boot to the face, but has come back okay. Bruno Alves joined in training today, and Kenny Miller is obviously doing full days training.
"Ross McCrorie is progressing on after an injection, so we are hopeful he will start running soon.
"Lee Wallace is also progressing on, so we are looking to have more people back giving me a headache in terms of squad selection and people who are ready to go and play."
Looking ahead to the weekend's Scottish Cup meeting with Ayr United, Murty insists he is delighted with what he has seen from his charges on the training pitch, with great energy shown.
"We just need to make sure we pick the right team, as people are definitely training well and bringing good energy to the training, which is really important in my eyes."
Ayr, who are Rangers' cup opponents on Sunday, currently sit second in League One.