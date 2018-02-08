XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/02/2018 - 22:20 GMT

Rangers Stars Doing This In Training Is Really Important – Graeme Murty Pleased

 




Rangers boss Graeme Murty is delighted with the application his players are showing on the training pitch, which he deems hugely important.

Murty's men returned to winning ways in midweek by beating Partick Thistle at Firhill, putting the pain of a weekend defeat at Ibrox against Hibernian firmly behind them.




The Rangers boss is now steadily seeing the return of injured players, with Kenny Miller now back in training, while Bruno Alves joined the striker on the grass on Thursday.

Declan John continues to be assessed however, but Sean Goss appears to have shrugged off a boot to the face.
 


"We are looking good. Declan is still being checked by our medical staff, while Sean Goss had a Neuropraxic injury, so he damaged a nerve in his face", Murty told the club's official site.

"He got a boot to the face, but has come back okay. Bruno Alves joined in training today, and Kenny Miller is obviously doing full days training.

"Ross McCrorie is progressing on after an injection, so we are hopeful he will start running soon.

"Lee Wallace is also progressing on, so we are looking to have more people back giving me a headache in terms of squad selection and people who are ready to go and play."

Looking ahead to the weekend's Scottish Cup meeting with Ayr United, Murty insists he is delighted with what he has seen from his charges on the training pitch, with great energy shown.

"We just need to make sure we pick the right team, as people are definitely training well and bringing good energy to the training, which is really important in my eyes."

Ayr, who are Rangers' cup opponents on Sunday, currently sit second in League One.
 