Rangers Stars Doing This In Training Is Really Important – Graeme Murty Pleased

Rangers boss Graeme Murty is delighted with the application his players are showing on the training pitch, which he deems hugely important.



Murty's men returned to winning ways in midweek by beating Partick Thistle at Firhill, putting the pain of a weekend defeat at Ibrox against Hibernian firmly behind them.











The Rangers boss is now steadily seeing the return of injured players, with Kenny Miller now back in training, while Bruno Alves joined the striker on the grass on Thursday.



Declan John continues to be assessed however, but Sean Goss appears to have shrugged off a boot to the face.





" We are looking good. Declan is still being checked by our medical staff, while Sean Goss had a Neuropraxic injury, so he damaged a nerve in his face", Murty told the club's official site.