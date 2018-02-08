This Is Kind Of Manager Leeds Players Will Work With – Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom has made it clear that he wants to be in the trenches with his Leeds United players and wants to assure them that they can count on him to have their back.



The 40-year-old was snared away from Barnsley by Leeds after the Whites triggered a release clause in his contract earlier this week and he replaced Thomas Christiansen at Elland Road.











Heckingbottom has taken charge of the club and took his first training session even before he was unveiled, and is looking forward to his time at Leeds.



The young manager admits that he has already spoken to some of the individuals in the Leeds squad and wants to sit down with each player over the next few weeks.





He made it clear that he is not a kind of manager who likes to remain aloof from his squad and wants to know each player personally and earn their trust.

Heckingbottom believes it is important that the players can trust him to support them when it is necessary.



The new Leeds head coach explained on LUTV: “I had a couple of chats with the individuals but over the next couple of weeks I’ll be sitting down with all of them.



“I have got to know them, they have got to know me.



"I can’t be a standoff manager, I think I have got to be with them and pushing them, giving them good and bad news but also supporting them.



“I want them to know so long as they are giving everything, I have got their back.”

