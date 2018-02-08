This Is Standout Thing For Me About Leeds United Job – Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom has little doubt over the quality of the squad he has inherited at Leeds United and admits that he just needs to add consistency to the Whites' performances.



Leeds carried out an overhaul of their squad last summer under Thomas Christiansen and were again active in the market during the January transfer window.











However, a string of poor performances led to the Dane’s dismissal from the club and Heckingbottom was quickly snared away from Barnsley earlier this week as he became the new Leeds head coach.



Currently in tenth and six points point behind the top six, Leeds are battling to get into the playoff positions, but Heckingbottom is certain that he has inherited a good squad at Elland Road.





He believes there is enough variety in his playing staff and feels a little more consistency until the end of the season will keep Leeds in the hunt.

Asked about the quality of the Leeds squad, Heckingbottom said on LUTV: “That’s a standout thing for me, straightaway.



“There’s youth in the squad, there’s talent in the squad, there’s a good blend and throughout the season I have seen Leeds play a lot of different ways.



“When we played them at Barnsley, they were very good without the ball, pressed well with high energy and seemed very good in possession.



“But I think it’s the consistency and matching things up with and without the ball, between now and the end of the season, getting that right will stand us good stead.”



Heckingbottom will be looking to make a winning start when Leeds travel to Sheffield United on Saturday.

