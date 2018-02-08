This Is What I Believe About Alfredo Morelos Bid – Former Scottish Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus says that he does believe there was a bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, but it was not at the £8m level which has been suggested.



Rangers are claimed to have rejected a bid of around the £8m mark for Morelos from the Chinese Super League, with the Gers insisting that being able to do so shows they are in a strong financial position.











Debate has raged over whether Rangers did receive the bid for Morelos though and while McManus thinks there was a bid, he rubbished talk of it being at the level claimed.



Being challenged by fans on Twitter, McManus wrote: "For the millionth and trust me the very last time I have NEVER said there wasn’t any bids for Morelos I believe there WAS. [sic]





" What I don’t believe is Rangers knocked back *£8-8.5m up front for Morelos as has been widely reported", he added, noting the asterix refers to pounds.