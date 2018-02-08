Watford Boss Warns Barcelona Over Chelsea Quality

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford manager Javi Gracia has warned Barcelona that despite Chelsea’s recent run of poor form, they remain a formidable and quality team.



Gracia replaced Marco Silva at Watford’s helm last month and his early management career in England has been boosted by his side’s 4-1 win over Chelsea on Monday night.











It was a big win for the Hornets and it also added further discomfort to the atmosphere around Chelsea, who lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth before visiting Vicarage Road.



Chelsea are preparing for a big last 16 Champions League clash against Barcelona later this month, but Gracia stressed the Catalan giants don’t need tips from him to beat the Blues.





He conceded that Antonio Conte’s men are not going through the best of times, but insisted that there is still enough quality in the Chelsea squad.

Asked if he has been contacted by Barcelona following the Watford’s win over Chelsea, he told Spanish sports daily AS: “I have received some calls [laughs].



“But a team like Barca don’t need me telling them the way [to beat Chelsea], you know that perfectly. In addition, the teams will be different because they will be in a different competition.



“It’s true that everything is not right with Chelsea at the moment, but you see their team, they are still very good, with [Thibaut] Courtois in goal and [Eden] Hazard up front.”



Chelsea will look to get back to winning ways when they host West Brom at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

