Wembley Is Starting To Feel Good For Us, Mauricio Pochettino Warns Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Wembley has started to feel good for his team and they will counter Arsenal's eleven with the eleven they have without worrying too much about the strengths of the visitors.



The Lilywhites are scheduled to host a rejuvenated Arsenal team in a league match on Saturday as they look to narrow the gap between themselves and fourth-placed Chelsea.











Arsene Wenger has added two new players to his squad in the form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil has also signed a new contract with the club in a further boost.



The visitors are sweating on the fitness of Petr Cech as the goalkeeper has a calf issue.





Pochettino though insists that his focus will not be on Arsenal, but on themselves as his squad has its own quality to offer.

Moreover, with their record at Wembley having improved recently, Pochettino insists that he will not give any extra thought to their opponents ahead of the match.



"Arsenal will be tough to play, they have good quality, talented players and are one of the best teams in the league”, Pochettino said at a press conference.



"I cannot say if they look stronger or not than they were since their new signings.



"We are focused on us.



"I don’t care. They play with eleven we play with eleven.



"The derby is special for everyone and Wembley is starting to feel good."

