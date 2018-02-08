Yes, Painful To Watch Tottenham From Sidelines – Returning Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Toby Alderweireld has insisted that watching Tottenham Hotspur play big games gave him the extra motivation to return to the squad as soon as possible.



The Belgian defender had been out of action since November due to a hamstring injury and returned to the Spurs team in their 2-0 win over Newport County last night at Wembley Stadium.











He completed the full 90 minutes and the defender was pleased to finally return to action on the pitch after months of hard work off it to get back to fitness behind the scenes.



The Belgian told Spurs TV: “I have worked very hard in the last couple of months to get to this point.





“The last weeks have been tough, but I am very happy to get the 90 minutes from the manager and to show myself again and try to help the team.

“I am a very pleased man.”



Alderweireld admits that he trained harder than normal to get back to his peak fitness after recovering from the hamstring problem and feels watching Tottenham in action from the sidelines was a huge motivator.



He conceded that it was painful to miss big games, but it made him work harder to get back on to the pitch.



Asked how he felt watching Tottenham involved in big games from the sidelines, the defender said: “You train very hard when you are injured and I think harder than normal.



“It’s painful to watch, but it gives you motivation to come back stronger and as quickly as possible.”

