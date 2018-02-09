For Sure He’ll Score Lots of Goals – Eden Hazard Backs Chelsea Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Eden Hazard believes the Spanish contingent at Chelsea have helped Alvaro Morata to settle down quickly and is confident that the striker will go on to be a success in west London.



Chelsea signed Morata from Real Madrid for big money last summer after they were blindsided by Manchester United in their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku from Everton.











Morata started the season with a bang and has ten goals to his name already for Chelsea, but his form petered off towards the end of last year.



He is yet to score in the new year for Chelsea and is currently struggling to recover from a back injury, which has kept him out of action since the end of last month.





However, Hazard has claimed that Morata has been settling down nicely in his new surroundings and has received help from Chelsea’s Spanish contingent during his first few months at the club.

The winger has no doubts about the striker’s quality and is certain he will bang in goals for fun for Chelsea in the coming years.



Asked if Morata is happy and feeling settled in London, the Chelsea star told Spanish sports daily Marca: “Yes, he is very happy. He is settling in although he is injured at the moment and cannot help the team.



“But we have many Spaniards and for his adaptation, it has been great.



"He is a fantastic player and I am sure he is going to score many goals for us.



“He is good with both feet and is a superb header.”



Morata has not scored since finding the back of the net on Boxing Day against Brighton.

